'In a moment of urgency,' protesters greet Biden in Milwaukee

It was not just the people inside the Pabst Theater who had messages for President Joe Biden. Demonstrators rallied just outside.

The chants of the demonstrators could be heard through the streets. Different groups representing different causes fought for their voices to be heard.

From Myanmar refugees protesting a coup in their native country -- to Voces de la Frontera asking the president to include undocumented essential workers in COVID relief.

Environmentalists projected messages on the buildings downtown -- calling on the president to intervene with several pipelines.

"When you’re president, it’s part of the job description to listen to people when they have something to say," said Andy Pearson, organizer.

People who support "Fight for $15" asked the president to raise the minimum wage.

"This is your promise, this is what you told us you were going to do, now stand by it," said Erica Hunt, Fight for $15.

They were all different causes with one belief -- the president is listening.

"The fact that there’s so many groups out here tonight shows that they believe that he might act," Pearson said.

Everything remained peaceful Tuesday night.