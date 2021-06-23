Impersonating officer in Kenosha County, 19-year-old man arrested

article

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody in Kenosha County Monday night, June 21 after he allegedly impersonated an officer.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of STH 142 and the East Frontage Road for a report of a 2016 Jeep that had yellow and white strobe lights activated along with a siren and was observed pulling cars over and running through red lights.

The caller was an off-duty Kenosha Police Department officer who had been following behind the vehicle.

The officer stated the operator never exited the jeep but had pulled behind stopped vehicles briefly.

The operator was identified as 19-year-old Sam Knuth. Upon interviewing Knuth, he was taken into custody for the misdemeanor impersonation charge along with a probation hold.