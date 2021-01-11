Impeach or invoke 25th: Experts break down lawmakers’ next move

There are nine days left in President Trump's term in office but efforts are underway to impeach him a second time.

The House of Representatives could start voting on Wednesday unless the 25th Amendment comes into play.

What do these two actions mean?

First, the impeachment bill outlines President Trump's efforts to pressure Georgia officials to find more votes… the false statements he made about the election… and most pressing… the president’s own words during a rally before riots broke out.

An expert we spoke with today says, the 25th Amendment may not be realistic.

"One way or another they want history to get the message," political expert Mordecai Lee said.

Mordecai Lee

He is watching this week’s events in Washington D.C. very closely.

"There are times when these issues are highly partisan but there are other times when things seem so broken that people from both parties need to act," Lee said.

Just days after riots broke out at the Capitol, Lee says lawmakers have three potential choices in front of them: Impeach President Trump, invoke the 25th Amendment or simply wait until noon next Wednesday when his time in office runs out.

"Hypothetically, the 25th Amendment would be a faster process – it could happen theoretically today or tomorrow. In terms of impeachment, if the Senate were to approve an impeachment motion, then a president would lose office immediately."

Lee says that impeachment would also prohibit the president from running for office again in the future. He’s hinted at a 2024 run. A vote is expected in the House on Wednesday – if passed, it would be the first time in U.S. history a president has been impeached twice by the house.

On Monday, Republicans blocked a House resolution calling upon Vice President Mike Pence to move forward with the 25th amendment, which would transfer the president’s power over to Pence.

VP Mike Pence

