Impaired driver causes crash with injuries: Racine Co. Sheriff's Office

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man from Salem caused a two-vehicle crash – and that he was impaired at the time of the incident. The suspect is identified by officials as Adam Mejia.

Officials say on Tuesday evening, Nov. 30, deputies located the crash at the intersection of Plank Road and Highway 75 in Dover. A red Ford had severe front-end damage with full airbag deployment. A red Pontiac sustained severe rear-end damage with no airbag deployment. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

A witness told authorities he was driving eastbound on Plank Road behind the red Ford – and observed the vehicle speeding and deviating outside of its lane of travel. The witness stated when the red Ford approached the stop sign at Hwy 75, the vehicle did not stop or even slow down prior to rear-ending the stopped red Pontiac.

The operator of the offending vehicle, the red Ford, was identified as Mejia. The operator of the stopped vehicle, the red Pontiac, was a 70-year-old man from Beloit.

Adam Mejia

Deputies contacted the operators of both vehicles, who were walking outside of their vehicles, and complaining of minor injuries. Deputies requested EMS to respond to the scene to provide medical aid.

Investigators say Mejia was displaying signs of impairment, and he admitted to drinking intoxicants while driving. A small bottle of Smirnoff vodka was later located in the driver’s door pocket, officials say.

The deputies had Mejia perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and Mejia did not successfully perform the tests – so they placed him under arrest.

Deputies transported Mejia to the Racine County Jail where he was issued multiple citations and is being held on a $10,000 cash bail. The following charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Operating while intoxicated, 4th offense

Operating while intoxicated, causing injury