Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on education may not be known for a while

In March 2020, students left the classroom for spring break -- and many still have not returned. COVID-19 has been no vacation for kids as it is still affecting students in different districts and colleges in many ways.

From learning history to being part of making it -- in their own way.

"The engagement level has been nothing short of amazing," said Waukesha Schools Superintendent Jim Sebert.

Students at Les Paul Middle School are part of a select group of kids returning to in-person learning during the pandemic.

The past year altered where and how students received their education -- and working around COVID-19 was a lesson for all.

"I think we learned a tremendous amount. Education can't go back to where it was. we need to use technology and we need to engage students differently," Sebert said.

As the Waukesha School District fluctuated with hybrid and in-person models, Sebert said mitigation strategies and flexibility help keep doors open and students flourishing.

"It has been really successful and we are really proud of kids and families and staff for hanging in there," Sebert said.

Through the transition, it has been one for the books.

Similarly, the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) is also trying to find balance.

"Education has probably changed forever," said Tanya Ruder of the KUSD. "We as a school district in particularly are focusing our 2021 summer school helping students catch up."

After working on a plan to reopen safely, many students are thriving with their choice of either in-person or virtual learning. But staff is already looking ahead.

Steve Baas with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) said it works with school and public health leaders to open the doors at 80 independent charter, parental choice, and private schools.

"We’ve seen positive impacts in terms of their mental health and their social interactions," Baas said.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Public Schools remains in remote learning since March 2020, with the exception of a fraction of students with special needs who returned to class in February.

Colleges and universities

As models may shift with the curve of coronavirus cases, universities like the UW System, which have had a fair number of outbreaks, have pivoted in many ways.

"We are connected to Milwaukee and want to help however we can," said Kelly Haag, UW-Milwaukee.

It is proving to be a critical resource in helping with COVID-19 testing -- and will soon be hubs for vaccinations. With only about 30% of students on campus receiving in-person learning at UW-Milwaukee, Haag said the system is still on track to have 75% of classes to be taught in-person this fall.

"The college life is really about the campus experience so we are really eager to get back to that," Haag said.

"We gained a new appreciation and deeper appreciation and value for in-person instruction," Baas said.

When it comes to the learning gap during the pandemic, educators say more testing and reviews of assessments need to occur before they know the true impact.