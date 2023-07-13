Illinois fatal shootings, Kenosha police arrest 2

article

Kenosha police arrested two people in connection to the Waukegan, Illinois fatal shootings of two people Wednesday, July 12.

Waukegan police were first called for shots fired around 5 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two 18-year-old women shot dead in a vehicle.

Through witness statements, police said they identified an 18-year-old Winthrop Harbor, Illinois man as a suspect. After the shooting, police say he and a 21-year-old from Waukegan fled the scene in a black Nissan. Based on witness statements, the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

Police learned the two fled northbound from the scene toward Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. The suspect vehicle was later located at a Kenosha home that the two were known to frequent. The Kenosha Police Department took both people into custody.

The 18-year-old is being held in the Kenosha County Jail pending extradition back to Illinois. Officials in Illinois issued an arrest warrant for the 18-year-old for four counts of first-degree murder with a $5 million bond. The 21-year-old was released.