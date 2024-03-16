article

Authorities in Illinois arrested a 16-year-old Kenosha boy as part of an undercover gun trafficking sting on Friday, March 15.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old was one of two people serving as a lookout for another teen, who ultimately robbed an undercover detective during the operation.

An undercover detective initially met with a 17-year-old Illinois boy who was suspected of trafficking guns. As they were talking, the sheriff's office said the 17-year-old pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, racked it and pointed it at the detective's face – saying he'd "blow his brains out." The teen demanded money, which the detective handed over.

The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old then ran off, but additional detectives who were monitoring the situation moved in and arrested him. The gun was recovered.

According to the sheriff's office, the 16-year-old from Kenosha was one of two lookouts. Authorities said he had a semi-automatic pistol that had been converted into a fully-automatic weapon with an extended magazine. He was taken to a juvenile detention center for unlawful use of a weapon.

The second lookout was a 22-year-old Illinois man, who the sheriff's office said also had a semi-automatic pistol that had been converted into a fully-automatic weapon with an extended magazine. The 22-year-old and 17-year-old were each detained on multiple pending charges.

Sheriff's detectives got a search warrant for the 17-year-old's home and found another gun as well as ammunition, extended magazines and a drum magazine.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives coordinated the undercover operation.