Expand / Collapse search

Illinois gun trafficking sting, Kenosha teen among 3 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Guns, ammunition recovered in Lake County, Illinois (Courtesy: LCSO)

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Authorities in Illinois arrested a 16-year-old Kenosha boy as part of an undercover gun trafficking sting on Friday, March 15.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old was one of two people serving as a lookout for another teen, who ultimately robbed an undercover detective during the operation. 

An undercover detective initially met with a 17-year-old Illinois boy who was suspected of trafficking guns. As they were talking, the sheriff's office said the 17-year-old pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, racked it and pointed it at the detective's face – saying he'd "blow his brains out." The teen demanded money, which the detective handed over.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old then ran off, but additional detectives who were monitoring the situation moved in and arrested him. The gun was recovered.

According to the sheriff's office, the 16-year-old from Kenosha was one of two lookouts. Authorities said he had a semi-automatic pistol that had been converted into a fully-automatic weapon with an extended magazine. He was taken to a juvenile detention center for unlawful use of a weapon.

Featured

Kenosha rollerblade wheel drug bust, package from Colombia intercepted
article

Kenosha rollerblade wheel drug bust, package from Colombia intercepted

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group said it found cocaine injected in a set of "suspicious" rollerblade wheels on Friday, March 1.

The second lookout was a 22-year-old Illinois man, who the sheriff's office said also had a semi-automatic pistol that had been converted into a fully-automatic weapon with an extended magazine. The 22-year-old and 17-year-old were each detained on multiple pending charges. 

Sheriff's detectives got a search warrant for the 17-year-old's home and found another gun as well as ammunition, extended magazines and a drum magazine.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives coordinated the undercover operation. 