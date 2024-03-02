article

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group said it found cocaine injected in a set of "suspicious" rollerblade wheels on Friday, March 1.

Authorities with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were involved due to an intercepted package from Colombia.

According to the sheriff's department, the package contained a set of rollerblades that U.S. Customs and Border Protection deemed "suspicious." A series of tests were conducted on the skates' wheels – and it was found the wheels were infused with a "gelatin-like substance" that tested positive for cocaine.

Detectives got a search warrant for the home near 26th Avenue and Roosevelt Road, the package's intended destination. The following items were found during that search:

1,048 grams of cocaine (approximate street value of $35,000, according to KCSD)

$3,475 in cash

Money transfer documents from Kenosha to Bogota, Colombia totaling over $30,000.

Numerous forged documents including false permanent resident alien cards, social security cards, and Colombian identification cards.

The sheriff's department said the investigation is active and ongoing.