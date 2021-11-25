ID theft at Menomonee Falls bank, suspect deposited stolen checks

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft/fraud incident that happened at the Guardian Credit Union in Menomonee Falls.

According to police, an unknown suspect entered the drive-thru of the credit union on Nov. 17 at approximately 2:09 p.m. and posed as a bank member. The suspect then deposited stolen checks and withdrew $3,700 in cash.

The suspect was observed leaving in a white, Nissan Rogue SUV with stolen registration affixed to the rear (WI: AMZ3206). The suspect is described as female, white, approximately 35-45 years of age, with a tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect please contact Officer Sterr at the Menomonee Falls Police Department; Reference Case# 21-034306.

