ICE arrests impacting immigrant communities, affecting mental health

As I.C.E. arrests continue across the U.S., there's growing anxiety and stress within the immigrant community. There's concern that the arrests may also keep people from frequenting businesses in the community.



Stress, anxiety, and fear are palpable in immigrant communities across the country as I.C.E. arrests continue.

Experts say this is triggering mental challenges within the community.

People FOX6 spoke with say it's a scary time. While they push through, they say they're lucky to see another day.

"Gracias"…It's a phrase Angelica Garcia is used to hearing on a busy day at her food truck on National Avenue.

But lately, it hasn't been that way.

"A lot of people sometimes come fearful and scared. They frequently ask me if I have seen I.C.E. nearby," said Garcia (translated).

It's a growing concern in latino immigrant communities, like Milwaukee's south side, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) arrests continue nationwide.

"When people say they spotted I.C.E. in the neighborhood, that's when it hits us hard," she added (translated).

It's fear that Garcia says forces people to stay home, leading to empty streets, less foot traffic, and ultimately a negative impact on her business.

Working in the food truck

"It's how many of us immigrants are feeling, whether or not, you have papers or not. The sentiment feels the same," she said (translated).

Emotional impact

What they're saying:

It's emotional distress that experts say they are seeing during a time of uncertainty.

"I have heard many things from all pockets of people. Some people are very distressed about the possibility of being confused and arrested. And how about something happens to a family member," said Gabriela Dieguez, Clinical Social Worker at Sixteenth Street.

To help release stress, Dieguez recommends reading, relaxing, exercising, or meditation.

Also, surround yourself with people you feel safe with.

"It's important to be able to see that it is not only me who's having this fear, there are other people that are having fear, but together we can feel a companion and supported by our community," Gabriela added.

"Fear or not, we have to work and keep going in order to provide for our families," said Garcia (translated).

If you or any loved one is in need of help, Sixteenth Street has a variety of mental health resources available.

Click here to learn more.