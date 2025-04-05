Expand / Collapse search

I-94 shutdown: Waukesha County law enforcement response

Published  April 5, 2025 7:19pm CDT
Traffic
The Brief

    • A stretch of I-94 was shut down in Waukesha County due to law enforcement activity.
    • It happened in the westbound lanes near County Highway P.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A stretch of Interstate 94 was shut down in Waukesha County due to law enforcement activity on Saturday evening, April 5. 

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the shutdown was due to an "incident" in the westbound lanes near County Highway P.

WisDOT cameras showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, Wisconsin state troopers and Waukesha County sheriff's deputies among them, blocking traffic. Traffic reopened around 7:10 p.m.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department for information about the closure, but did not immediately hear back. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

