A stretch of Interstate 94 was shut down in Waukesha County due to law enforcement activity on Saturday evening, April 5.

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the shutdown was due to an "incident" in the westbound lanes near County Highway P.

WisDOT cameras showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, Wisconsin state troopers and Waukesha County sheriff's deputies among them, blocking traffic. Traffic reopened around 7:10 p.m.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department for information about the closure, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.