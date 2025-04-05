I-94 shutdown: Waukesha County law enforcement response
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A stretch of Interstate 94 was shut down in Waukesha County due to law enforcement activity on Saturday evening, April 5.
What we know:
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the shutdown was due to an "incident" in the westbound lanes near County Highway P.
WisDOT cameras showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, Wisconsin state troopers and Waukesha County sheriff's deputies among them, blocking traffic. Traffic reopened around 7:10 p.m.
What we don't know:
FOX6 News reached out to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department for information about the closure, but did not immediately hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.