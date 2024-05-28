I-94 shutdown, Jefferson County crash
article
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A crash shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening, May 28.
The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m.
The lanes are closed from CTH F to WIS 67 due to the crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure is estimated to last more than two hours.
Courtesy of James N
There is no word on any injuries at this time or how many vehicles were involved.