I-94 shutdown, Jefferson County crash

A crash shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening, May 28.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m.

The lanes are closed from CTH F to WIS 67 due to the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure is estimated to last more than two hours.

Courtesy of James N

There is no word on any injuries at this time or how many vehicles were involved.