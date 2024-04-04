I-43 construction: North Avenue ramp closures start Friday
article
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced long-term traffic shifts and ramp closures along I-43 starting on Friday, April 5.
The closures are part of an interstate rehabilitation project between Brown Street and Capitol Drive. WisDOT said it will allow crews to start construction of auxiliary lanes and shoulders.
Here's what motorists can expect.
Friday, April 5
- I-43 southbound traffic between Locust Street and Brown Street will be shifted east.
- The I-43 southbound exit ramp to North Avenue will close through mid-summer.
Saturday, April 6
- I-43 northbound traffic between Brown Street and Locust Street will be shifted west.
- The North Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound will close through mid-summer.
- The Fond Du Lac Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound will close through fall.
Tuesday, April 9
- The I-43 northbound exit ramp to North Avenue is scheduled to close for approximately one month.
Project completion is scheduled for late 2024. WisDOT said all work is weather dependent and subject to change.