I-41 NB exit, Burleigh Street to reopen Tuesday morning

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) revealed on Monday, May 16 that the northbound I-41 exit to Burleigh Street will reopen on Tuesday morning.

Drivers will notice a temporary configuration – as noted in the image above.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Before you head out to work or wherever you are traveling, we invite you to check out the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic map.