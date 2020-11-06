'I shot 2 white kids:' New documents released in Rittenhouse case

These are new images of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 17-year-old is charged with shooting three men, killing two, during the unrest in Kenosha, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake

Kyle Rittenhouse

Newly released police reports revealing what happened a few hours after the shootings, when the teen turned himself in to Antioch, Illinois police.

On August 26th while talking with police, Rittenhouse said he “ended a man’s life” and later stated, “I shot two white kids.”

Rittenhouse claimed he was “hired to protect businesses in Kenosha."

He said he was hit with a baseball bat and skateboard before firing his weapon.

He told Antioch authorities that when he tried to speak with officers in Kenosha after the shootings, he was told to go home.

At the police station, one officer saying the teen exhibited different emotions from calm to crying and vomited several times.

Rittenhouse also worried about negative social media comments.

It was Rittenhouse who helped police locate the weapon he’s accused of using in the shootings.

Pictures show the rifle in the back of his friend's car.

The teen remains behind bars, with bail set at $2 million as authorities dig deeper into the case.

The attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse have said the teen acted in self-defense.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.