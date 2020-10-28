'I feel comfortable enough:' Neighbors organize own trick or treat

The City of Glendale is among a growing list of municipalities canceling their annual trick-or-treating event, citing concerns over the coronavirus, but some neighborhoods are still going ahead with their own trick-or-treating.

While the decorations in Glendale are spookier than ever in 2020, the candy might be harder to come by.

The Common Council voted to cancel the city-sanctioned trick-or-treating, citing concerns over the coronavirus.

"She is going to be a cow," said Rose Hyland. "It’s one of her favorite farm animals right now."

In the Crestwood neighborhood where Hyland and her daughter live, residents have planned their own trick-or-treating event.

"Everybody who’s going to participate, they turn their front porch lights on, and from what I’ve seen from some of the neighborhood communication sites, that people are going to try to social distance, and use masks and gloves and stuff to pass out candy still, so I feel comfortable enough to take my kid out and enjoy her second Halloween," said Hyland.

Advertisement

The mixed messages between the city and the neighborhoods are prompting some confusion among neighbors about what is and isn't allowed.

"No large-scale events," said Glendale Mayor Brian Kennedy. "Don’t be going up to strangers’ houses. What individuals want to work out with their neighbors is entirely different. You know each other."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Mayor Kennedy set the record straight Wednesday, Oct. 28. He said smaller-scale activities are OK as long as families are taking proper precautions.

"Make sure you’re wearing a mask, and not a costume mask, but a mask that covers your face, not having kids reaching into the bins, but actually setting the candy out so the kids can just take it themselves," he said.

Still, medical experts warn against the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating altogether.

"There’s just too much risk," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health "We’ve all seen three groups of kids run up a driveway at one time. Now there’s eight, 10 kids all in close proximity. That’s just too much mingling."

Dr. Pothof offered a reminder that many individuals infected with the virus are asymptomatic.

"There’s this assumption that because I know someone, that must be safe," he said. "Doesn’t work that way."

"What we decided to do is, is we’re going to do a Zoom family party," said Cherie Purdy.

Purdy, who also lives in the Crestwood neighborhood, is sticking with socially-distanced activities this Halloween.

"My son has health issues, so we’re concerned about him," she said.

She said just because the holiday will look different doesn't mean it has to taste any less sweet.

"We’re going to go down the path to a local park and pick up treats along the way," she said.