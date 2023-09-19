Expand / Collapse search

Truck hits I-94 overpass, prompts lane closures Tuesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:43PM
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

I-94 WB closed near 35th Street due to a boom truck hitting an overpass

MILWAUKEE - A boom truck struck an I-94 overpass in Milwaukee Tuesday, Sept. 19.

All westbound lanes closed near 35th Street around 11:45 a.m. One lane reopened around 1:20 p.m. and others reopened around 1:35 p.m. – but with debris still visible on the roadway.

According to the sheriff's office, state bridge inspectors checked and deemed the overpass safe to use.

No injuries were reported. 

Monitor traffic on the freeway system within southeast Wisconsin HERE.