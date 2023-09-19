Truck hits I-94 overpass, prompts lane closures Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - A boom truck struck an I-94 overpass in Milwaukee Tuesday, Sept. 19.
All westbound lanes closed near 35th Street around 11:45 a.m. One lane reopened around 1:20 p.m. and others reopened around 1:35 p.m. – but with debris still visible on the roadway.
According to the sheriff's office, state bridge inspectors checked and deemed the overpass safe to use.
No injuries were reported.
