I-94 Waukesha County motorcycle crash, rider seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Motorcycle crash shuts down westbound I-94 in Waukesha County (Courtesy: WisDOT)

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A motorcycle crash shut down westbound I-94 in Waukesha County Saturday afternoon, July 1.

It happened around 3 p.m. near State Highway 83. The sheriff's Department said it was a motorcycle-vs-vehicle accident, and the rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the scene was cleared around 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.