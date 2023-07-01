I-94 Waukesha County motorcycle crash, rider seriously injured
DELAFIELD, Wis. - A motorcycle crash shut down westbound I-94 in Waukesha County Saturday afternoon, July 1.
It happened around 3 p.m. near State Highway 83. The sheriff's Department said it was a motorcycle-vs-vehicle accident, and the rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the scene was cleared around 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.