Semi strikes overpass on I-94 in Waukesha County; driver ejected

article

One person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning, Oct. 7 after a semi struck an overpass and caught on fire in Waukesha County. The crash shut down all eastbound lanes on I-94 at Highway 18.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the semi crashed into the US 18 overpass. The driver was ejected and transported to the hospital by EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The I-94 eastbound on-ramp from STH 164/Pewaukee Road is currently closed by Waukesha Highway Department. For at least 2 hours, an alternate route for eastbound traffic will be getting off to Redford/CTH F, eastbound on Bluemound Rd, and back on I 94 from Barker.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News