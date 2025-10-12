I-94 eastbound lanes closed in Milwaukee; reports of shots fired

article

The Brief Milwaukee County deputies are investigating reports of six to eight gunshots fired on I-94 eastbound near 13th Street. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate while deputies search for evidence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 eastbound on Sunday, Oct. 12.

What we know:

Authorities said deputies received reports of six to eight shots fired on the highway. As part of the investigation, all vehicles are being diverted off at 13th Street while deputies canvass the area for evidence.

No injuries have been reported, and investigators have not yet confirmed whether any vehicles were struck. The sheriff’s office said updates will be released as more information becomes available.