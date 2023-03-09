I-94 drug overdose crash; woman arrested for OWI

article

A Kenosha woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated after crashing on I-94 Tuesday morning, March 7.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on I-94 northbound between Seven Mile Road and Elm Road around 11 a.m. Deputies learned the 25-year-old woman's vehicle hit the concrete median several times, crossed all lanes of traffic and came to a rest on the shoulder.

Good Samaritans were providing medical help when deputies got there. The woman – identified by the sheriff's office as Emily Beckius – was unconscious. Deputies noted signs and symptoms of a drug overdose and used two doses of NARCAN to revive her.

In addition to OWI, the sheriff's office said Beckius was arrested on drug-related charges and cited for several traffic violations.

There were no injuries related to the crash, the sheriff's office said.