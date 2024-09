An accident on I-94 in Waukesha County is causing significant backups in both directions on Saturday, Sept. 7.

According to 511, the two westbound right lanes are blocked due to a crash.

The crash happened near Springdale Road in Waukesha.

FOX6 reached out to authorities for more information, and has yet to hear back.