I-94/43 SB exit ramp to National Avenue to close beginning July 18

As part of the I-94/I-43 resurfacing project from north of the Mitchell Interchange to south of the Marquette Interchange, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of an upcoming ramp closure.

Beginning Monday, July 18, the I-94/I-43 southbound exit ramp to National Avenue/6th Street is scheduled to close for approximately two weeks while crews work to install barrier wall and additional safety improvements.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize the nearby I-94/I-43 southbound exit ramp to Lapham Boulevard, then 1st Street, and National Avenue to get around this closure.

For more information, visit the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/43resurf/