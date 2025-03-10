I-894 project in Milwaukee County; work to resume March 11

article

The Brief Work will resume along I-894, between 84th Street and 35th Street, in Milwaukee County on March 11. Additional ramp and lane closures are anticipated as the project progresses. Construction on this project began in late 2023 and is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume work along I-894, between 84th Street and 35th Street, in Milwaukee County beginning Tuesday, March 11.

What to Expect

What we know:

Beginning Tuesday, March 11, construction crews will resume shoulder work along the I-894 corridor. No closures are anticipated with this work.

Beginning Monday, March 17:

The I-894 westbound exit ramp to southbound Forest Home Ave. (WIS 24) will close for approximately two weeks for storm sewer work.

The northbound Forest Home Ave. (WIS 24) entrance ramp to eastbound I-894 will close for approximately two weeks for storm sewer work.

Additional ramp and lane closures are anticipated as the project progresses.

Construction on this project began in late 2023 and is scheduled for completion in summer 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Zignego Company, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $59.7 million contract.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Visit the project webpage here: https://projects.511wi.gov/894/