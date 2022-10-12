I-894 EB closed at 27th Street: Bus rolled over, caught on fire

All lanes on eastbound I-894 are closed at 27th Street Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 following a single-vehicle accident involving a bus. The bus rolled over and caught on fire. At least six people were taken to the hospital.

All traffic is being diverted east to go southbound on I-94. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says we can expect this closure to take hours while the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.