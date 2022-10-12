Mitchell Interchange crash; van rolled over, caught fire, 2 dead

A fatal rollover crash and fire shut down the system ramp from I-894 EB to I-43 NB at the Mitchell Interchange early Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Two people died at the scene.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. just east of 27th Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a transit van tipped on its passenger side – fully engulfed in flames.

Several civilians, the sheriff's office said, helped six people escape and were joined by the deputies in stabilizing the victims until medical help arrived and took them to the hospital. However, two additional victims were found inside the van after the fire was put out – a 22-year-old woman from Texas and a 57-year-old woman from Mississippi.

The cause of the crash isn't yet known, but the sheriff's office said its preliminary investigation found the van was being driven by a Minnesota-based company to shuttle employees to Racine County for a business project.

CNH Industrial confirmed to FOX6 News that it was their van involved in the accident. In a statement, the company also noted that the vehicle was a van transporting contract workers to their factory in Racine. The statement concluded with: "Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims, those workers who were injured and those who were involved in the accident."

All traffic was diverted east to go southbound on I-94 until the scene could be cleared.