I-794 study: Milwaukee public meetings scheduled, input sought

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host two public meetings for the I-794 Lake Interchange Study.

WisDOT, in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, is evaluating alternatives for the I-794 Lake Interchange corridor in downtown Milwaukee – roughly one mile of highway between the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge.

The purpose of the study, according to WisDOT, is to "address deteriorating infrastructure in a manner that improves safety and operations" without expanding I-794. It also strives to "enhance community connectivity and compatibility" with local plans and development.

The city's "Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040" addressed the potential to remove the stretch of interstate, which currently divides downtown from the Historic Third Ward, putting a traditional grid of streets in its place.

The public meetings will be held in an open-house format at two Milwaukee locations. The same project information, and opportunities to provide input, will be provided at both meetings:

Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Milwaukee Marriott Downtown

Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School

The meeting facilities are transit accessible and wheelchair accessible, WisDOT said. Hearing and visually impaired individuals needing assistance may contact WisDOT project representative David Pittman via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711 and request to connect with 262-548-6439). Those who would like an interpreter present at the meeting can also contact the WisDOT project representative (David.Pittman@dot.wi.gov). To allow time for arranging assistance, please call several working days prior to the meeting.