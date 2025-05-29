I-794 Lake Interchange Study; WisDOT holding public update meeting

The Brief Rebuild a raised freeway or something at ground level. That's the debate the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants you to weigh in on. The department is hosting a meeting on Thursday evening for anyone looking to learn the latest on I-794 Lake Interchange Study.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will provide an update on the I-794 Lake Interchange Study on Thursday evening. They're debating whether to re-build a raised freeway or build something at ground level.

What we know:

The elevated freeway is roughly 55 years old. The Wisconsin DOT says more than 70,000 drivers travel on the interchange every day.

The meeting is an opportunity for the public to learn the latest about the study, understand the process, preview the defined alternatives and engage with WisDOT staff and representatives. The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Milwaukee Marriott Downtown.

The alternatives advancing include options from each concept group: No Build, Replace in Kind, Freeway Removal and Freeway Improvement.

Later this year, WisDOT, in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), plans to issue a Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

During this process, WisDOT will host a series of public involvement meetings to share additional details of the alternatives, and provide detailed findings on traffic, multimodal accommodations and other analyses, and gather public feedback. Additional information about the I-794 Lake Interchange.

What you can do:

The study can be found on the study website at www.794lakeinterchange.wisconsindot.gov.