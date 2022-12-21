I-43N closed in Ozaukee County, dispatch reports 'a lot of crashes'
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - I-43 northbound was closed at Pioneer Road Wednesday night, Dec. 21, and Ozaukee County dispatch reported "a lot of crashes."
According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, freezing drizzle was occurring in the area, not visible on radar, making roads slick.
Wisconsin DOT officials said the roadway reopened around 9:40 p.m. The closure lasted about an hour.