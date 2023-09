I-43, Marquette Interchange crash; semi trailer rollover

article

All lanes were closed Monday morning, Sept. 11 on northbound I-43 through the Marquette Interchange after the trailer on a semi tractor rolled over.

While the crash is being cleared, traffic from the south will be diverted either east or west.

I-43 through Marquette Interchange crash; semi trailer rollover

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.