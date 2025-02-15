I-43 southbound accident at Silver Spring, semi flipped on its side

article

An accident on I-43 southbound near Silver Spring caused significant backups on Saturday, Feb. 15.

A nearby DOT camera shows traffic backing up as vehicles slowly funnel into one open lane on the far left side, near the median.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a semi truck flipped on its side just after 6:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Northshore Fire Department responded along with All City Towing. Due to the location of the crash, MCSO closed the southbound on-ramp from Silver Spring.

The scene was mostly cleared and traffic was once again flowing normally by 1 p.m.

FOX6 is working to learn if anyone was injured.