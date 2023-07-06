I-43 SB ramps to close for construction on July 7

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is closing a pair of I-43 ramps starting Friday, July 7, as part of the I-43 North-South reconstruction project.

The work is scheduled to take place around 6 a.m. on Friday as part of the North End Segment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The I-43 Southbound ramps at Pioneer Road (County C), and Pioneer Road between Port Washington Road and the I-43 Southbound ramps are scheduled to reopen to traffic.

The WIS 60 entrance ramp to I-43 Southbound is scheduled to close for approximately one month while crews work to connect the ramp to the future southbound lanes.

The I-43 Southbound ramps at Highland Road are scheduled to close for approximately one month while crews work to connect the ramps to future southbound lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to use Port Washington Road (County W), the I-43 Southbound ramps at Pioneer Road, and Mequon Road to get around these closures. The WisDOT advises commuters that all work is weather dependent and subject to change.