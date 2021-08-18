I-43 north-south construction: Prep work gets underway

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Wednesday, Aug. 18 that it will begin preparatory work ahead of the upcoming 14-mile, I-43 north-south reconstruction project in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.

A news release says the preliminary work consists of rehabilitating segments of roadway shoulders between County Line Road and WIS 60, along with temporarily widening a small portion of the freeway near the county line to allow for traffic shifts during next year’s construction.

This prep work will begin the week of Aug. 23.

What to expect

County Line Road entrance ramp to I-43 southbound to close long-term through mid-2023

I-43 northbound exit ramp to Port Washington Road (near County Line Road) to close long-term through mid-2023

Overnight and off-peak travel hour lane closures along I-43 northbound, between Highland Road and WIS 60

Overnight lane closures along I-43, between County Line Road and Donges Bay Road

Overnight lane closures along Port Washington Road, between Brown Deer Road and Donges Bay Road

Overnight lane closures along Port Washington Road, between Coventry Court and Sugar Lane

Prep work is scheduled for completion by late fall 2021.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In March of 2022, crews will begin the reconstruction of the I-43 north-south corridor between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60.

Learning more about the I-43 north-south corridor project.