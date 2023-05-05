I-43 NB ramps closed at Good Hope Road

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is continuing work for the 14-mile I-43 North-South reconstruction project, between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60 (Washington Street), in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.

The following work is scheduled to take place as part of the South End Segment.

Beginning Friday, May 5:

I-43 northbound ramps at Good Hope Road are scheduled to close long-term by 6 a.m., through late 2023, for interchange reconstruction.

Good Hope Road, between Port Washington Road and Iroquois Avenue, is scheduled to close for approximately four months, for intersection improvements.

Eastbound traffic on Good Hope Road, between Pheasant Lane and Port Washington Road, is scheduled to be shifted north, while crews work to widen the Good Hope Road bridge.

I-43 at Good Hope Road

Detour Route:

Motorists are encouraged to use Silver Spring Drive, Green Bay Avenue (WIS 57), Brown Deer Road, and Port Washington Road to get around this closure.