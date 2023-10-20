I-43 shots fired report, northbound temporarily closed near Holt

article

All lanes on northbound I-43/94 were temporarily closed at Holt Avenue Friday morning, Oct. 20 following a "shots fired call," according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The freeway was shut down as authorities searched for evidence. All lanes have reopened.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.