I-43 in Milwaukee; long-term lane closures return
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming long-term single lane closures and ramp closures along I-43 in Milwaukee. This, as the I-43 rehabilitation project from Brown Street to Capitol Drive progresses into its next phase.
This work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Beginning Saturday, March 16
- Traffic on I-43 southbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes, between just north of Capitol Drive and Burleigh Street through fall 2024, while crews work to reconstruct the median.
- For southbound traffic entering the work zone, the third outside right lane will become an exit-only lane to the Green Bay Avenue exit ramp.
- The 8th Street/Keefe Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 southbound is scheduled to close to traffic through fall 2024.
Beginning Wednesday, March 20
- Traffic on I-43 northbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes, between just south of Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive through fall 2024, while crews work to reconstruct the median.
- For northbound traffic, the third outside right lane will become an exit-only lane to the Keefe Avenue exit ramp.
- The 7th Street/Atkinson Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound is scheduled to remain closed to traffic through fall 2024.
For more information, visit the project website.