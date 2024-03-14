I-43 in Milwaukee; long-term lane closures return

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming long-term single lane closures and ramp closures along I-43 in Milwaukee. This, as the I-43 rehabilitation project from Brown Street to Capitol Drive progresses into its next phase.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Beginning Saturday, March 16

Traffic on I-43 southbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes, between just north of Capitol Drive and Burleigh Street through fall 2024, while crews work to reconstruct the median.

For southbound traffic entering the work zone, the third outside right lane will become an exit-only lane to the Green Bay Avenue exit ramp.

The 8th Street/Keefe Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 southbound is scheduled to close to traffic through fall 2024.

Beginning Wednesday, March 20

Traffic on I-43 northbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes, between just south of Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive through fall 2024, while crews work to reconstruct the median.

For northbound traffic, the third outside right lane will become an exit-only lane to the Keefe Avenue exit ramp.

The 7th Street/Atkinson Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound is scheduled to remain closed to traffic through fall 2024.

For more information, visit the project website.