I-43, Marquette Interchange crash; FedEx truck involved
MILWAUKEE - A crash temporarily closed the left lane of southbound I-43 south of Michigan Street in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Oct. 14.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. It appears a FedEx truck was involved in the crash.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.