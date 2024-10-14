Expand / Collapse search

I-43, Marquette Interchange crash; FedEx truck involved

Published  October 14, 2024 6:03am CDT
MILWAUKEE - A crash temporarily closed the left lane of southbound I-43 south of Michigan Street in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Oct. 14.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. It appears a FedEx truck was involved in the crash. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 