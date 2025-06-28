I-43 crash in work zone near Brown Deer Road, 1 severely injured
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - One person was severely injured in a crash on I-43 near Brown Deer Road early Saturday morning, June 28, 2025.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just before 1 a.m., a car struck a construction vehicle in an active work zone just north of Brown Deer Road in the northbound lanes.
The sole worker in the construction vehicle suffered a concussion but was otherwise uninjured.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The male driver of the striking vehicle was seriously injured and is now hospitalized and on a ventilator.
His wife, the only other person in that vehicle, was not injured.
A third vehicle carrying three juveniles who were returning home from Summerfest struck the vehicle carrying the married couple. None of those juveniles were injured.
By 7 a.m. the accident scene was cleared and the lanes are back open.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office sent FOX6 the information.