I-43 crash in work zone near Brown Deer Road, 1 severely injured

The Brief One person was seriously injured in a crash in Milwaukee County early Saturday morning, June 28. The crash happened on I-43, just north of Brown Deer Road. A car struck a construction vehicle, and then another vehicle struck the car.



One person was severely injured in a crash on I-43 near Brown Deer Road early Saturday morning, June 28, 2025.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just before 1 a.m., a car struck a construction vehicle in an active work zone just north of Brown Deer Road in the northbound lanes.

The sole worker in the construction vehicle suffered a concussion but was otherwise uninjured.

The male driver of the striking vehicle was seriously injured and is now hospitalized and on a ventilator.

His wife, the only other person in that vehicle, was not injured.

A third vehicle carrying three juveniles who were returning home from Summerfest struck the vehicle carrying the married couple. None of those juveniles were injured.

By 7 a.m. the accident scene was cleared and the lanes are back open.

The investigation is ongoing.