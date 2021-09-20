I-43 bridge project: Long-term lane closure north of Capitol Drive

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) alerted motorists on Monday, Sept. 20 of an upcoming long-term lane closure on northbound I-43 beginning just north of Capitol Drive in Milwaukee County.

Officials say the northbound right lane closure will go into place the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2, weather permitting. The right lane is being closed to facilitate the reconstruction and realignment of the new northbound roadway.

The stretch of I-43 between Capitol Drive and Hampton Avenue averages 129,000 vehicles a day. To safely construct the project while maximizing traffic flow, a zipper merge will be utilized. A news release says the zipper merge will help motorists enter the work zone and will help traffic tie into the existing two-lane configuration along I-43 at Bender Road.

The northbound lane closure will remain in place until late 2021. The Fiebrantz Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound will also be closed during this time. The southbound lanes remain in their three-lane configuration.

Learn more about this I-43 bridge project from WisDOT.