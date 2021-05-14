I-43 at Hampton: Shots fired, suspect taken into custody

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says shots were fired on northbound I-43 near Hampton Avenue on Friday afternoon, May 14. That incident prompted the full closure of the northbound lanes of I-43 for roughly an hour.

Officials said a suspect was taken into custody – and there are no reported injuries. MCSO are investigating the circumstances behind this incident.

The northbound lanes of I-43 near Hampton Avenue reopened to traffic shortly before 2 p.m.

At the height of this incident, backups on northbound I-43 extended beyond North Avenue – near downtown Milwaukee.

