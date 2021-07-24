I-41 Appleton Avenue closures start Wednesday

article

As part of the I-41 rehabilitation project near the Zoo Interchange, closures in the Appleton Avenue area will begin Wednesday night, July 28.

The closures are expected to continue through early September. During that time, crews will be completing road and bridge work.

The flowing areas will be impacted by the closure:

Appleton Avenue, between Appleton Place and 107th Street/Florist Avenue

Appleton Avenue entrance to I-41 North

I-41 South exit to Appleton Avenue

Appleton Avenue entrance to I-41 South

As a result of the closures, a detour will take effect for I-41 to Silver Spring or Good Hope.

More information is available on the project website.

