Expand / Collapse search

I-41 SB shut down near County D in Washington County due to crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - All lanes are closed southbound I-41 County D  in Washington County due to a crash. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

3 gorillas arrive at Milwaukee County Zoo from Columbus
slideshow

3 gorillas arrive at Milwaukee County Zoo from Columbus

Three Western lowland gorillas have safely transferred to the Milwaukee County Zoo from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday, April 20. 

Wisconsin racial justice task force issues 18 recommendations
slideshow

Wisconsin racial justice task force issues 18 recommendations

The Wisconsin Assembly's bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations.

Milwaukee County’s push for marijuana legalization

April 20 is the unofficial marijuana holiday known as 4-20. While some people celebrate, others spend the day reflecting on cannabis reform legislation.