I-41 in Racine County; series of weather-related crashes

article

All lanes on I-41 near CTH K in Racine County are back open after being shut down overnight due to several weather-related crashes. The interstate reopened around 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

According to the Racine Sheriff’s Office, a deputy's vehicle was hit on the freeway. The deputy was not in the vehicle as he was dealing with a jackknifed semi. The deputy was not injured, and the squad car was towed away.

The investigation for this was turned over to the State Patrol.

I-41 near CTH K in Racine County

The sheriff's office says there was one jackknifed semi northbound and one southbound – along with several accidents.