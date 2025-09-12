I-41 and I-894 construction; how your commute will be impacted

As part of the ongoing I-894/41/43 and Hale Interchange resurfacing and improvement project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants you to know of some upcoming freeway closures.

I-894/I-41/I-43 south of the Zoo Interchange

What we know:

11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15

I-894 westbound and I-41 northbound between 76th Street and Greenfield Avenue is scheduled to close for paving operations.

I-43 northbound between the Layton Avenue exit and the Hale Interchange will also be closed for paving operations.

The I-41/894 northbound inside lane will remain closed from the Hale Interchange to Lincoln Avenue from Monday, Sept. 15 until Monday, Sept. 22.

I-41/US-45 north of the Zoo Interchange

What we know:

WisDOT has shifted traffic to the outside lanes on I-41 northbound, which reopened the North Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 northbound.

On the night of Sept. 15, the Silver Spring entrance ramp to I-41 southbound is scheduled to close through fall for auxiliary lane construction.

The following night, Sept. 16, the Capitol Drive entrance ramp to I-41 southbound is scheduled to close through late fall for auxiliary lane construction.

By 6 a.m. on Sept. 17, the Hampton Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 southbound is scheduled to reopen.

More information is available on the 511 Projects website.