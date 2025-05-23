Hale Interchange improvement project; what you need to know

article

The Brief Wisconsin has approved a multi-year $22.3 million resurfacing and improvement project along I-41/43/894 through the Hale Interchange. Work is scheduled to begin the week of May 27. Two-way traffic along I-41/43/894 will be maintained during construction. Resurfacing work will be completed mainly during overnight hours.



Wisconsin has approved a multi-year $22.3 million resurfacing and improvement project along I-41/43/894 through the Hale Interchange, between Lincoln Avenue and 84th Street, in Milwaukee County.

Work is scheduled to begin the week of May 27.

Improvements Include

What we know:

Resurfacing and base patching along I-41/43/894 between Lincoln Avenue and 84th Street

Repair multiple bridge structures within the Hale Interchange

Repair the Hales Corners Park and Ride lot

Reapply high friction surface treatments to interchange curves

Replace guardrail and curb ramps

Signal and light upgrades

Traffic Impacts

Dig deeper:

Two-way traffic along I-41/43/894 will be maintained during construction. Resurfacing work will be completed mainly during overnight hours.

Long-term system ramp closures in the Hale Interchange for bridge structure work:

Northbound to eastbound system ramp to close for approximately 45 days starting in mid-summer.

Westbound to southbound system ramp to close for approximately 45 days starting in late summer.

Overnight full freeway, lane, and ramp closures are anticipated. This project will also require extended weekend, full freeway, and system ramp closures.

The Hales Corners Park and Ride lot will remain open for partial use, as well as the MCTS Route 55 stop located at the lot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Schedule

What's next:

This project is scheduled for completion in late 2026. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

You are invited to visit the project webpage.