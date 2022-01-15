Expand / Collapse search

DOT: I-41 reopening early, project ahead of schedule

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said northbound Interstate 41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street will reopen Saturday night, Jan. 15.

The northbound lanes are expected to be open around 9 p.m., while the southbound lanes are expected to open later Saturday or early Sunday morning.

Construction crews were able to complete the required work sooner than expected due to coordination with the Union Pacific Railroad and the Zoo Interchange project team. Crews were working to demolish a Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate. 

The full closure of the interstate between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street began on Friday night at 11 p.m. and was originally planned to last through 5 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 17.

The preferred detour route for traffic in both directions was to use State Highway 100. Using Brown Deer Road as a detour from I-41 to I-43 is the recommended route for travel to or from downtown and the airport. Capitol Drive was also recommended.

