I-41 reopens in Washington County, law enforcement activity at US 45 split
article
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - All northbound lanes were temporarily closed on Wednesday morning on I-41 at the US 45 split in Washington County due to law enforcement activity.
Additionally, the left lane on southbound I-41 was closed at Sherman Road. All lanes have reopened.
Monitor traffic on the freeway system here.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.