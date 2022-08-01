I-41 back open after 54-hour closure in Zoo Interchange

article

I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened following a 54-hour closure over the weekend.

The full freeway closure took place so crews could put two support beams, also called girders, in place for a Union Pacific Railroad bridge.

The beams – which are 115 feet long, 12 feet high and weight 190,000 pounds each – will be placed over I-41 using cranes. Additional work will be done during the closure, too.