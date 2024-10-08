Hurricane Milton: We Energies crews head south, assist Florida utilities

article

The Brief Utility crews from Wisconsin will soon be assisting Florida crews dealing with Hurricane Milton. More than two dozen We Energies crews and 25 workers from Wisconsin Public Service are headed south to help. Some of those crews have already helped restore power following Hurricane Helene.



More than two dozen We Energies workers will head south on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to assist Florida utilities dealing with Hurricane Milton.

A news release says the crews are responding to a call for help as Florida utilities prepare for likely power outages and storm damage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In addition, We Energies' sister utility, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), is sending approximately 25 workers to help in Florida. They are leaving Green Bay on Wednesday morning.

Late last month, 100 We Energies and WPS contract workers were sent to help utilities restore power following Hurricane Helene. Those contract crews remain in the southern U.S. to help restore expected power outages from Hurricane Milton.

Featured article