Hurricane Milton: We Energies crews head south, assist Florida utilities
MILWAUKEE - More than two dozen We Energies workers will head south on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to assist Florida utilities dealing with Hurricane Milton.
A news release says the crews are responding to a call for help as Florida utilities prepare for likely power outages and storm damage.
In addition, We Energies' sister utility, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), is sending approximately 25 workers to help in Florida. They are leaving Green Bay on Wednesday morning.
Late last month, 100 We Energies and WPS contract workers were sent to help utilities restore power following Hurricane Helene. Those contract crews remain in the southern U.S. to help restore expected power outages from Hurricane Milton.
