Hunger Task Force's annual Match Madness MKE campaign in back

Starting Monday, March 1 all donations made to the Hunger Task Force through March 12 will be matched, dollar-for-dollar thanks to a group of local donors who have built a matching pool.

That means your donation buys twice as many jars of peanut butter, helps twice as hungry families, and makes twice the impact.

One year ago, the first signs of the coronavirus pandemic trickled into THE community. Today, Hunger Task Force continues to support those who have been affected and continue to struggle with job loss, childcare issues, and virtual learning.

